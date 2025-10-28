Productive Technologies Secures New Equipment Evaluation Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IDG Energy Investment Limited ( (HK:0650) ) has shared an update.

Productive Technologies Company Limited has announced the receipt of equipment evaluation agreements for its OCTOPUS and CUBE single wafer cleaning equipment from several semiconductor customers. These agreements indicate a growing interest in the company’s innovative cleaning solutions, which are designed to enhance productivity and reduce costs for large-scale wafer production. The company’s focus on expanding its equipment adoption in critical semiconductor applications positions it strategically within the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0650) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on IDG Energy Investment Limited stock, see the HK:0650 Stock Forecast page.

More about IDG Energy Investment Limited

Productive Technologies Company Limited operates in the semiconductor industry, focusing on the development and supply of equipment for semiconductor and solar power applications. The company is known for its innovative solutions in wafer cleaning technology, catering to high-quality semiconductor customers.

Average Trading Volume: 4,151,696

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$1.73B

