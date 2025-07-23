Productive Technologies Advances in Semiconductor Equipment Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

IDG Energy Investment Limited ( (HK:0650) ) has issued an update.

Productive Technologies Company Limited has received an equipment evaluation agreement for its high-temperature sulfuric acid cleaning equipment, marking a significant advancement in domestic substitution in a market traditionally dominated by foreign suppliers. The equipment has passed rigorous testing, achieving internationally leading standards, and the company plans to expand its adoption in high-end applications, further promoting the localization of high-end semiconductor equipment.

More about IDG Energy Investment Limited

Productive Technologies Company Limited operates in the semiconductor and solar power industries, focusing on developing high-temperature sulfuric acid cleaning equipment for semiconductors. The company aims to provide competitive and cost-effective solutions by leveraging its technical strengths in semiconductor wet process technology.

Average Trading Volume: 1,911,190

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.56B

