Prodigy Gold NL Director Adjusts Investment Portfolio

Prodigy Gold NL ( (AU:PRX) ) has provided an announcement.

Prodigy Gold NL has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Brett Smith acquiring 350,000 ordinary shares and disposing of 75,000 unlisted options. This transaction reflects an on-market purchase and the expiry of unlisted options, indicating a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio within the company.

More about Prodigy Gold NL

Prodigy Gold NL operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and development of gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 434,284

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.21M

