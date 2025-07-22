Probe Gold Reports Promising Drilling Results at Novador Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Probe Metals ( (TSE:PRB) ) has issued an announcement.

Probe Gold Inc. has announced promising results from its 50,000-metre winter infill drilling program at the Novador project in Quebec, with significant gold intercepts up to 11.7 g/t Au over 4.0 metres. These results are crucial for the upcoming 2025 Pre-Feasibility Study, supporting resource conversion and highlighting the potential for expansion along the Courvan trend. The company is making steady progress in advancing Novador towards development, backed by a strong financial position, and aims to position it as a top-tier gold development project.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:PRB) stock is a Buy with a C$3.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Probe Metals stock, see the TSE:PRB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PRB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PRB is a Neutral.

Probe Metals faces significant financial risks due to a lack of revenue and consistent losses, which are the primary drivers of the low score. However, positive corporate events, such as promising exploration results and successful financing, provide a potential growth outlook. Technical analysis indicates mixed momentum, while the valuation remains unattractive. Overall, the score reflects the current financial challenges but acknowledges future growth opportunities in exploration.

More about Probe Metals

Probe Gold Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold properties. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its 100%-owned Novador property located near Val-d’Or, Quebec, with a strong emphasis on resource growth and mine plan optimization.

Average Trading Volume: 164,972

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$448.8M

