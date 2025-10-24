Proact IT Group AB Reports Q3 2025 Results with Strategic Growth in Cloud Services

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Proact IT Group AB ( (SE:PACT) ).

Proact IT Group AB reported a decrease in total revenue by 4.3% for the third quarter of 2025, with earnings after tax also declining. Despite these challenges, the company saw a significant increase in new cloud service contracts, which grew by 142.8%, and was recognized with the Global Partner Innovation Award 2025 by NetApp for its performance in cybersecurity. Additionally, Proact’s acquisition of Consular is expected to bolster its position in the Nordic market.

More about Proact IT Group AB

Proact IT Group AB is a European company specializing in IT services, particularly focusing on data infrastructure and cloud solutions. The company is known for its technical expertise and local understanding, serving as a reliable partner in the IT industry.

