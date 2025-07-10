Pro-Ship Inc. Announces Disposal of Treasury Shares for Stock Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pro-Ship Incorporated ( (JP:3763) ) has provided an update.

Pro-Ship Incorporated announced a resolution to dispose of 24,900 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation, aiming to align the interests of its directors and employees with shareholders and promote sustainable corporate value. This move, approved by the Board of Directors, involves a total monetary compensation of ¥72,633,300 and is part of a broader strategy to incentivize key personnel through a structured stock compensation plan.

Pro-Ship Incorporated operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing software solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its innovative approaches to enhancing corporate value.

