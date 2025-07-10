Pro-Ship Announces Stock Split and Dividend Policy Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pro-Ship Incorporated ( (JP:3763) ) has provided an update.

Pro-Ship Incorporated announced a two-for-one stock split to make its shares more accessible to a broader range of investors, aiming to expand its shareholder base and improve stock liquidity. The company also revised its dividend forecast and shareholder benefits program to reflect the stock split, with no substantive changes to the actual benefits, indicating a strategic move to enhance investor relations and market positioning.

Pro-Ship Incorporated operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing investment opportunities through stock trading. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and aims to enhance its market presence and shareholder engagement.

Average Trading Volume: 42,447

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.81B

