Pro-Pac Packaging Faces Continued Suspension on ASX

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited ( (AU:PPG) ) has issued an update.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited’s securities remain suspended from quotation on the ASX due to the company’s failure to submit a required periodic report and the appointment of voluntary administrators. The ASX has determined that Pro-Pac’s financial condition does not meet the necessary requirements for the continued quotation of its securities, impacting the company’s market presence and stakeholders.

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited operates in the packaging industry, focusing on providing a range of packaging solutions. The company is involved in the production and distribution of packaging products, serving various market segments.

Average Trading Volume: 64,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.27M

