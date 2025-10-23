Prisma Properties Adjusts Financial Targets to Support Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Prisma Properties AB ( (SE:PRISMA) ) is now available.

Prisma Properties has updated its financial target, reflecting a shift from a build-up phase to a growth phase. The company aims to double its property portfolio to SEK 16 billion by 2028 through strategic acquisitions and project development while maintaining financial stability. The board has increased the long-term loan-to-value ratio target from 50 to 55 percent, allowing for a temporary increase to 60 percent. This move is intended to boost investment capacity and shareholder value, aligning with Prisma’s strategy for capital-optimized profitable growth.

Prisma Properties is a leading developer and owner of modern properties in the discount retail, grocery retail, and quick-service restaurant sectors. The company primarily operates in Sweden and Denmark, with plans to expand throughout the Nordic region. It focuses on sustainability and accessibility, investing in next-generation retail centers and electric vehicle charging stations. Prisma Properties is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker PRISMA, with its head office in Stockholm.

