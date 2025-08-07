Priority Technology Holdings Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Priority Technology Holdings ( (PRTH) ) has provided an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Priority Technology Holdings announced its second quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting a strong year-over-year revenue growth of 9.1% and a 13% increase in adjusted gross profit. The company reported significant growth in its B2B and Enterprise segments and raised its full-year revenue guidance to a range of $970 million to $990 million. The results reflect Priority’s successful positioning in the market and its ability to provide comprehensive payment and banking solutions, with a notable increase in recurring revenue contributing to 62% of total adjusted gross profit.

Spark’s Take on PRTH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PRTH is a Neutral.

Priority Technology Holdings demonstrates strong revenue growth and improving profitability, contributing positively to the score. However, high leverage and negative equity pose significant risks. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, impacting the stock’s attractiveness. The earnings call and corporate events provide some positive outlook but are overshadowed by valuation concerns and technical weaknesses.

More about Priority Technology Holdings

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates in the payments and banking solutions industry, focusing on streamlining processes such as collecting, storing, lending, and sending money to unlock revenue opportunities. The company is known for its Connected Commerce platform, which integrates payments and banking solutions across various business segments, positioning itself to capitalize on the growing trend of embedded finance.

Average Trading Volume: 527,792

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $541.5M

