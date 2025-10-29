Principal Financial Group Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Principal Financial ( (PFG) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Principal Financial presented to its investors.

Principal Financial Group, a global financial services company, is dedicated to improving the wealth and well-being of individuals and businesses through a range of services including insurance, investment, and retirement solutions. The company operates primarily in the financial sector and is recognized for its ethical practices and inclusive workforce.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Principal Financial Group announced a 13% increase in non-GAAP operating earnings per diluted share, reaching $2.32. The company returned $398 million to shareholders and raised its fourth-quarter dividend. Assets under management totaled $784 billion, with a strong financial position supported by $1.6 billion in available capital.

Key financial highlights include a 15% increase in non-GAAP operating earnings to $473.7 million and a 19% rise in non-GAAP operating earnings per share. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment saw an 8% increase in pre-tax operating earnings, while Investment Management experienced a 9% rise. Specialty Benefits achieved a record 28% growth in pre-tax operating earnings.

Despite a decrease in pre-tax operating earnings in the International Pension segment, the company maintained robust performance across other areas. The Life Insurance segment faced challenges with a decrease in pre-tax operating earnings, attributed to less favorable mortality rates.

Looking ahead, Principal Financial Group remains confident in achieving its full-year guidance and advancing strategic initiatives, driven by strong business fundamentals and financial flexibility.

