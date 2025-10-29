Princeton Bancorp Announces 16.7% Dividend Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 29, 2025, Princeton Bancorp, Inc. announced a 16.7% increase in its third-quarter cash dividend, declaring a cash dividend of $0.35 per share of common stock. This decision reflects the Board of Directors and management’s confidence in the company’s performance and commitment to providing strong returns to shareholders. The dividend will be payable on November 26, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2025. The announcement underscores the company’s strategic focus on maintaining financial health and delivering shareholder value, although future dividends are contingent on various factors, including financial conditions and regulatory requirements.

The most recent analyst rating on (BPRN) stock is a Hold with a $33.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bank of Princeton stock, see the BPRN Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BPRN is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for BPRN is primarily influenced by its stable balance sheet and moderate financial performance, despite challenges in profitability and cash flow. The technical analysis suggests a neutral to slightly bearish outlook, while the high P/E ratio indicates potential overvaluation. The dividend yield provides some support for income-focused investors.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Bank of Princeton, a community bank founded in 2007. It operates as a New Jersey state-chartered commercial bank with 28 branches across New Jersey, five branches in the Philadelphia area, and two in the New York City metropolitan area. The Bank of Princeton is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Average Trading Volume: 9,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $205.9M

