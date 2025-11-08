Prime Medicine Advances Genetic Therapy Pipeline in Q3 2025

Prime Medicine, Inc. ( (PRME) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Prime Medicine, Inc. presented to its investors.
Prime Medicine, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing one-time curative genetic therapies using its proprietary Prime Editing platform to address genetic diseases. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Prime Medicine highlighted significant progress in its pipeline, including preclinical developments for Wilson’s Disease and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, as well as strategic leadership appointments. The company reported an increase in research and development expenses, driven by its focus on liver-targeted programs, while general and administrative expenses decreased due to workforce reductions. Despite a net loss of $50.6 million, the company’s cash position improved to $227 million, supporting its operations into 2027. Looking ahead, Prime Medicine remains committed to advancing its genetic therapy programs and expanding its platform’s reach through strategic collaborations.