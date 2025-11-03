Prime Financial Group Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Prime Financial Group Limited ( (AU:PFG) ).

Prime Financial Group Limited has announced the quotation of 2,551,814 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), effective from October 31, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity for its stakeholders.

More about Prime Financial Group Limited

Prime Financial Group Limited operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing a range of financial products and services. The company is known for its market focus on delivering comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

