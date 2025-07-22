Primary Hydrogen Initiates Phase 2 Sampling at Ontario Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Millbank Mining Corp ( (TSE:HDRO) ) has provided an announcement.

Primary Hydrogen Corp. has commenced Phase 2 of its field sampling program at the Blakelock and Hopkins projects in Northern Ontario, aiming to validate surface hydrogen anomalies and identify prospective targets. This phase involves collecting soil and soil gas samples over 9,127 hectares, utilizing a combination of real-time field analysis and traditional geological techniques. The initiative, in collaboration with INRS, seeks to enhance the company’s geological understanding and inform future exploration phases, potentially impacting its operations and market positioning in the natural hydrogen sector.

More about Millbank Mining Corp

Primary Hydrogen Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources, with a portfolio that includes projects in the U.S. and Canada, such as the Blakelock, Hopkins, and Arthur Lake projects. The company is committed to advancing its understanding of natural hydrogen systems and holds interests in both hydrogen and copper projects.

Average Trading Volume: 417,483

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$24.45M

