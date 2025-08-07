Prestige Consumer Healthcare Acquires Pillar5 Pharma for Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( (PBH) ) has provided an update.

On August 4, 2025, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. announced a definitive agreement to acquire Pillar5 Pharma Inc., a leading Canadian sterile ophthalmic manufacturer and current supplier of Clear Eyes, from ANJAC SAS for CAD 150 million. This acquisition is part of Prestige’s strategy to expand eye care production capacity and address supply chain challenges, with the transaction expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The company also reported a decline in first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue to $249.5 million due to supply constraints in the eye care category, although international segment growth and improved gross margins were noted. The acquisition of Pillar5 is anticipated to secure long-term supply chain capacity and support Prestige’s growth opportunities, despite a revised revenue outlook for fiscal 2026.

Spark’s Take on PBH Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PBH is a Neutral.

The overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings guidance. However, technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and moderate valuation limits the upside potential. The lack of a dividend yield might deter some investors.

More about Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. operates in the healthcare industry, focusing on over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company is known for its diverse portfolio of needs-based products, including eye care solutions, with a significant market focus on international and North American segments.

Average Trading Volume: 387,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.65B

