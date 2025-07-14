Premium Catering Announces Share Consolidation to Meet Nasdaq Requirements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd. ( (PC) ) is now available.

On July 11, 2025, Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited announced the approval of a share consolidation, or reverse stock split, at a ratio of 1:9 during an extraordinary general meeting. This move is intended to help the company comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirements, ensuring its continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company’s shares will begin trading on a reverse stock split adjusted basis on July 22, 2025. This strategic decision is aimed at maintaining the company’s market position and compliance with Nasdaq’s regulations, which is crucial for its stakeholders.

Spark’s Take on PC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PC is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial instability and bearish technical signals as the primary concerns. The negative P/E ratio and absence of a dividend yield further weigh down the valuation.

More about Premium Catering (Holdings) Ltd.

Premium Catering (Holdings) Limited is a certified Halal food caterer based in Singapore, specializing in Indian, Bangladesh, and Chinese cuisine. With over 11 years of experience, the company primarily supplies budget prepared meals to foreign construction workers in Singapore. Additionally, it operates food stalls, provides buffet catering services for private functions, and offers ancillary delivery services. Since 2019, the company has introduced smart incubators for secure, hygienic, and contactless meal delivery.

Average Trading Volume: 179,938

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

