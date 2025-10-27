Premier1 Lithium Announces Board Changes with New Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Premier1 Lithium has appointed Mr. Simon Acomb as a Non-Executive Director, effective October 28, 2025. Mr. Acomb, who has extensive experience in corporate advisory and governance, will continue his roles as Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary. Concurrently, Ms. Anja Ehser has resigned as Non-Executive Director following Deutsche Rohstoff AG’s notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder. The board expressed gratitude for Ms. Ehser’s contributions and welcomed Mr. Acomb, highlighting his ongoing contributions to the company. This change in the board is part of Premier1’s strategic positioning as a gold and copper explorer.

Premier1 Lithium (ASX:PLC) is a company focused on exploring and unlocking the potential of Western Australia’s mineral resources. The company emphasizes strategic exploration, project evaluation, and capital management, with a focus on high-impact opportunities in gold, copper, and lithium. Their projects are located within Western Australia’s greenstone belts, known for significant mineral deposits.

