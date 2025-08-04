Premier African Minerals Advances Zulu Lithium Project with New Plant Test Run

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Premier African Minerals ( (GB:PREM) ) is now available.

Premier African Minerals Limited announced an update on the Zulu Lithium and Tantalum Project, indicating that the second phase of the plant test run is set to begin with the presence of all necessary original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company aims to finalize operating parameters to achieve a steady-state operation, targeting plant availability of 22 days per month to meet production levels. The update suggests significant progress in optimizing plant operations, which could enhance the company’s positioning in the lithium market and impact stakeholders positively.

More about Premier African Minerals

Premier African Minerals Limited is a multi-commodity mining and natural resource development company focused on Southern Africa, with projects in Zimbabwe and Mozambique. The company has a diverse portfolio that includes tungsten, rare earth elements, lithium, and tantalum, with projects ranging from brownfield sites with near-term production potential to grassroots exploration.

Average Trading Volume: 1,796,693,056

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £21.75M

