Preferred Bank’s Q2 2025 Earnings Show Resilience

Preferred Bank ( (PFBC) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Preferred Bank presented to its investors.

Preferred Bank is a prominent independent commercial bank based in California, offering a wide range of financial services including deposit and loan products to both commercial and consumer clients. The bank operates through multiple branches across California, New York, and Texas, and has a significant presence in the Chinese-American community.

In its latest earnings report, Preferred Bank announced a net income of $32.8 million for the second quarter of 2025, translating to $2.52 per diluted share. This marks an increase from the previous quarter, primarily driven by a rise in net interest income. However, compared to the same quarter last year, net income saw a slight decrease due to higher noninterest expenses.

Key financial highlights include a return on average assets of 1.85% and a return on average equity of 17.55%. The bank’s total loans increased by $105.2 million, and its net interest margin improved to 3.85%. Notably, the bank’s credit quality showed positive trends with a significant reduction in non-accrual loans and criticized loans.

Despite the challenges posed by increased noninterest expenses, Preferred Bank’s strategic initiatives, such as borrowing from the Federal Home Loan Bank to invest in U.S. Treasuries, have helped maintain a solid financial position. The bank’s efficiency ratio improved to 31.79%, reflecting effective cost management.

Looking ahead, Preferred Bank’s management remains optimistic about the future, as uncertainties such as tariffs begin to clear. The bank is poised to continue its growth trajectory, leveraging its strong financial foundation and strategic planning to navigate the evolving economic landscape.

