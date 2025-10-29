Predictive Oncology Updates ATM Offering Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Predictive Oncology ( (POAI) ).

On October 29, 2025, Predictive Oncology Inc. filed a prospectus supplement to update its at-the-market (ATM) offering program, allowing the sale of up to $18,330,000 in common stock. This move aims to adjust the maximum share sales under the ATM program, contingent on changes in the company’s public float, which could impact its ability to raise capital and expand its operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (POAI) stock is a Hold with a $9.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on POAI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, POAI is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is heavily influenced by the company’s poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and negative profit margins. Technical analysis indicates a bearish trend with weak momentum, while valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings and no dividend yield. These factors collectively result in a low overall score.

More about Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc. is a Delaware-based company involved in the biotechnology sector, focusing on leveraging data and artificial intelligence to develop personalized cancer therapies. The company operates within the healthcare industry, aiming to enhance treatment outcomes through predictive modeling and advanced analytics.

Average Trading Volume: 89,458

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $40.81M

