Predictive Discovery and Robex Resources Announce Merger to Form New Mid-Tier Gold Producer

Predictive Discovery Limited ( (AU:PDI) ) has issued an announcement.

Predictive Discovery Limited has announced a merger with Robex Resources Inc., creating a new mid-tier gold producer in West Africa. The merger is expected to enhance the company’s market position by combining resources and expertise, with a projected production exceeding 400,000 ounces of gold annually by 2029. The merger will also support the development of the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea, which is in the final stages of obtaining an exploitation permit. The combined entity aims to drive economic growth in the region, strengthen local infrastructure, and improve its capital markets profile.

Predictive Discovery Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on gold exploration and production. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its Bankan Gold Project in Guinea and has recently announced a merger with Robex Resources Inc., aiming to become a significant mid-tier gold producer in West Africa.

