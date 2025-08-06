Predict S.p.A. Secures Contract for MQ Analyzer Prototype in Breath Analysis

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Predict S.P.A. Class B ( (IT:PRE) ).

Predict S.p.A. has secured a contract to supply the MQ Analyzer prototype for breath analysis to the Interuniversity Department of Physics at the University of Bari and the Polytechnic of Bari. This order, valued at €49,150, is part of the National Quantum Science And Technology Institute Project funded by the European Union. The integration of Predict’s Mistral Sampler with advanced sensors will enhance the department’s research capabilities and strengthen Predict’s position in the breath analysis sector. The collaboration aligns with Predict’s growth strategy in advanced diagnostics, offering significant potential in clinical and research applications.

More about Predict S.P.A. Class B

Founded in 2008 in Bari, Predict S.p.A. is an innovative SME specializing in healthcare technology. The company operates through four Strategic Business Units: Imaging and People Support for diagnostic imaging, Mistral for breath analysis, and Digital Healthcare for augmented reality and robotics solutions. Predict has developed numerous in-house solutions to enhance quality of life, including Mistral for non-invasive cancer screening, Aphel for robotic support in healthcare, and Optip for remote medical consultation. The company collaborates with leading Italian university hospitals and research institutes.

