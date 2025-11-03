Precision Tsugami (China) Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd. ( (HK:1651) ) is now available.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 13, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2025, and discuss the potential payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential shareholder returns, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1651) stock is a Buy with a HK$46.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd. stock, see the HK:1651 Stock Forecast page.

More about Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corp. Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on precision machinery and equipment.

Average Trading Volume: 2,201,229

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.79B

Find detailed analytics on 1651 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue