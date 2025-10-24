Precision Drilling Announces Auditor Change to PwC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 22, 2025, Precision Drilling Corporation announced a change in its auditing firm from KPMG LLP to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The decision, made after a tender process and approved by the Board of Directors, reflects a strategic move to ensure continued compliance and transparency in financial reporting. KPMG will complete its duties following the audit of the company’s 2025 financial statements, with no disagreements or issues reported during their tenure.

Spark’s Take on TSE:PD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:PD is a Neutral.

Precision Drilling’s overall score reflects a stable financial position with some challenges, particularly in revenue and cash flow trends. The positive earnings call highlights strong operational performance and future growth prospects, which are offset by mixed technical indicators. The valuation suggests the stock is fairly priced, contributing to a moderate overall score.

Precision Drilling Corporation operates in the oil and gas industry, providing drilling and related services to energy companies. The company focuses on delivering high-performance, reliable drilling solutions to its clients, positioning itself as a leader in the North American market.

