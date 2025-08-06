Precision BioSciences Reports Promising Phase 1 Trial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Precision BioSciences ( (DTIL) ) just unveiled an update.

On August 6, 2025, Precision BioSciences announced results from its Phase 1 ELIMINATE-B clinical trial for PBGENE-HBV, a treatment for hepatitis B. The trial’s Cohort 1, which involved three patients receiving low-dose PBGENE-HBV, showed promising safety and efficacy results, with no serious adverse events and significant reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen levels. Cohort 2 is underway, with one patient completing three doses and two others receiving one dose each, showing similar safety profiles. The favorable outcomes have led to the recommendation to initiate Cohort 3, with further updates expected later in 2025.

Spark’s Take on DTIL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DTIL is a Neutral.

The most significant factors influencing the score are the financial performance challenges and positive corporate events. While financial instability and negative profitability weigh heavily, positive momentum in strategic clinical programs provides optimism. Technical analysis indicates moderate bullish sentiment, but valuation concerns due to a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends limit overall attractiveness.

More about Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing gene editing therapies. The company is known for its proprietary ARCUS genome editing technology, which it applies to create treatments for various diseases, including chronic hepatitis B.

Average Trading Volume: 267,889

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $53.89M

