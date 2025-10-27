Praxis Precision Medicines Advances Phase 3 Trial for DEE Treatment

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. ((PRAX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled A Clinical Trial for Participants With DEE to Assess Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability, and PK of Relutrigine. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of Relutrigine in treating Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE), a severe neurological condition. This trial is significant as it seeks to provide a new therapeutic option for individuals affected by DEE.

The intervention being tested is Relutrigine, also known as PRAX-562, administered in doses of 1.0mg/kg/day and 1.5mg/kg/day. It is designed to be taken orally or via gastronomy/jejunostomy, with the purpose of reducing the symptoms associated with DEE.

The study is randomized and involves a sequential intervention model with quadruple masking, meaning participants, care providers, investigators, and outcome assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary goal of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the efficacy of Relutrigine compared to a placebo.

The study began on May 30, 2025, and the last update was submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s current recruiting status and the timeline for potential results that could impact market perceptions.

This clinical update could influence Praxis Precision Medicines’ stock performance by increasing investor confidence if the results are positive. It also positions the company competitively within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the niche market of DEE treatments.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

