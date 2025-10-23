Prada S.p.A. Strengthens Governance with New Nomination Committee

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Prada SpA ( (HK:1913) ) has provided an update.

Prada S.p.A. has approved the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee, which is responsible for appointing directors to the company’s board. The committee will consist of three to five members, primarily independent non-executive directors, ensuring they have the necessary expertise and independence. This move is aimed at enhancing the governance structure of the company, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

Prada S.p.A. is a leading company in the luxury fashion industry, known for its high-end clothing, leather goods, footwear, and accessories. The company has a significant market presence and is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 3,206,354

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$121.6B

