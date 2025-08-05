PR TIMES Corporation Achieves Record Growth in Q1 FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from PR TIMES Corporation ( (JP:3922) ).

PR TIMES Corporation reported significant growth in its first-quarter financial results for FY2025, with net sales and operating profit increasing by 19.7% and 82.3% year on year, respectively. The company achieved record highs in both metrics, indicating strong operational progress. The introduction of a sabbatical leave program and improvements in the Shareholder Benefit Program reflect the company’s commitment to fostering employee satisfaction and shareholder engagement. Despite minor impacts from unauthorized access, the company remains focused on achieving its Milestone 2025 goals and setting ambitious targets for FY2030.

More about PR TIMES Corporation

PR TIMES Corporation operates in the media and communications industry, focusing on providing press release distribution services. The company is known for its PR TIMES platform, which facilitates the dissemination of press releases, and also offers project management and customer interaction tools like Jooto and Tayori.

Average Trading Volume: 39,804

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen38.15B

