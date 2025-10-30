PPL Gains Approval for New Gas Units in Kentucky

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 28, 2025, the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved LG&E and KU’s plans to construct two new natural gas combined-cycle units and upgrade environmental controls at Ghent Generating Station. This decision supports Kentucky’s economic growth by ensuring reliable energy supply but did not approve certain rate mechanisms and extended operations for Mill Creek Unit 2. The utilities plan to have the new units operational by 2030 and 2031, respectively, and continue to evaluate the order’s implications.

PPL’s overall score is driven by a positive earnings outlook and strategic infrastructure investments, despite concerns over high leverage and negative cash flow. Technical indicators and valuation suggest caution, but the company’s growth plans and dividend yield offer potential upside.

More about PPL

Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company, subsidiaries of PPL Corporation, are regulated utilities serving over 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and Virginia. They offer a diverse energy generation portfolio including coal, natural gas, solar, and hydroelectric power, aiming to provide reliable and affordable service.

