PowerCell Secures Order for EU-Funded Clean Power Project in Greece

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

PowerCell Sweden AB ( (SE:PCELL) ) has shared an announcement.

PowerCell Sweden AB has secured a SEK 4.3 million order from Zeppelin Power Systems for two Power Generation System 100 units as part of an EU-funded project in Greece. This initiative, under the Just Transition Fund, aims to support Greece’s transition to sustainable energy in Western Macedonia by integrating solar power, hydrogen production, and fuel-cell-based electricity generation. The collaboration enhances PowerCell’s position in the power generation segment, highlighting the growing demand for emission-free energy solutions and the potential for fuel cells in off-grid and mobile applications.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:PCELL) stock is a Hold with a SEK32.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PowerCell Sweden AB stock, see the SE:PCELL Stock Forecast page.

More about PowerCell Sweden AB

PowerCell Sweden AB is a global leader in hydrogen electric solutions, specializing in unique fuel cell stacks and systems. The company focuses on accelerating the transition to a sustainable, emission-free world, targeting industries such as aviation, marine, off-road, on-road, and stationary power generation. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, PowerCell operates globally and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Average Trading Volume: 229,043

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK1.85B

Learn more about PCELL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue