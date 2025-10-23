PowerBank Corporation Eyes Expansion into Booming Data Center Market

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Solarbank Corp. ( (TSE:SUNN) ).

PowerBank Corporation is expanding into the data center market, driven by the growing demand for power due to advancements in AI, cloud computing, and high-performance computing. The company aims to leverage its expertise in energy infrastructure to capitalize on the projected growth of the data center market, which is expected to reach a valuation of $584.86 billion by 2025. Although PowerBank does not currently have any data center projects under development, it is actively exploring opportunities and intends to address the increasing power generation demand, which could reach 450 gigawatts by 2030.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SUNN) stock is a Buy with a C$6.00 price target.

More about Solarbank Corp.

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner, focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects, selling electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential off-takers. It operates a diverse portfolio across North America, with a development pipeline exceeding one gigawatt and over 100 megawatts of renewable energy projects completed.

Average Trading Volume: 2,528

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$261.2M



