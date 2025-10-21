PowerBank Completes $11.35 Million Manlius Solar Project in New York

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Solarbank Corp. ( (TSE:SUNN) ) has provided an update.

PowerBank Corporation has completed the $11.35 million, 5.9 MW Manlius solar project in Upstate New York, which is capable of powering approximately 737 homes. The project, developed for Solar Advocate Development LLC, repurposes a closed landfill and operates as a community solar project, allowing local residents to benefit from reduced electricity costs. This development highlights PowerBank’s strategic partnerships and expertise in delivering high-impact renewable energy solutions, reinforcing its position in the North American energy infrastructure market.

More about Solarbank Corp.

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner, focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential off-takers. PowerBank has a diverse portfolio of projects across North America, with a development pipeline exceeding one gigawatt and over 100 megawatts of completed projects.

