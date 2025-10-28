Power Minerals Expands Critical Minerals Portfolio with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PepinNini Minerals Limited ( (AU:PNN) ) has provided an update.

Power Minerals Limited has announced the acquisition of the Gamma Heavy Rare Earths Project in California, USA, which is located near the Mountain Pass Mine, the only rare earth producing operation in the United States. This acquisition is part of Power’s strategy to expand its portfolio of critical mineral assets and aligns with the US Government’s efforts to establish a domestic supply chain for essential minerals. The Gamma Project, previously explored for gold and uranium, has shown high-grade rare earth elements and uranium, adding significant value to Power’s strategic mineral portfolio. Additionally, Power has completed the acquisition of the Santa Anna Niobium-REE-Gallium Project in Brazil, further enhancing its critical minerals portfolio. The company has secured significant funding through placements to advance exploration efforts at these projects.

Power Minerals Limited is a company operating in the critical minerals exploration and development industry. It focuses on acquiring and developing high-quality mineral assets, with a market focus on rare earth elements, uranium, niobium, and gallium. The company is strategically positioned to leverage opportunities in regions such as California, USA, and Goiás State, Brazil.

