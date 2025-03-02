Power Assets Holdings Announces Board Composition and Roles

Power Assets Holdings ( (HK:0006) ) has issued an announcement.

Power Assets Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles. The board comprises executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, each serving on various committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Sustainability Committees. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure of the company, which is crucial for stakeholders to understand the leadership and decision-making framework guiding the company’s operations.

