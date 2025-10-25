Popular Inc. Earnings Call: Growth Amid Challenges

Popular Inc ((BPOP)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for Popular Inc. highlighted a blend of positive achievements and notable challenges. The company reported strong financial performance, including growth in net income and EPS, as well as progress in strategic initiatives. However, concerns were raised regarding the impact of two large commercial loans on credit metrics and increased provisions for credit losses.

Net Income and EPS Growth

Popular Inc. reported a net income of $211 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15, marking an increase of $1 million and $0.06 per share, respectively. This growth reflects the company’s ability to enhance profitability despite facing certain challenges.

Expanding Net Interest Margin

The company’s net interest margin expanded by 2 basis points on a GAAP basis and by 5 basis points on a tax-equivalent basis. This expansion was driven by loan growth and tax-exempt investment securities, showcasing the company’s effective interest rate management.

Strong Loan Growth

Loan growth reached $502 million, with significant contributions from both BPPR and Popular Bank. This growth was primarily driven by commercial and construction lending, indicating a robust demand in these sectors.

Tourism and Hospitality Sector Strength

The tourism sector experienced a boost, benefiting from events like Bad Bunny’s concert residency. This led to increased tourism activity during a typically slow period, highlighting the sector’s resilience and potential for growth.

Strategic Framework and Transformation Progress

Popular Inc. made significant progress in its digital banking initiatives, including the development of online loan origination processes and the expansion of digital deposit products. These advancements align with the company’s strategic framework and transformation goals.

Reduction in Effective Tax Rate

The effective tax rate was reduced to 14.5% from 18.5%, driven by higher exempt income and changes to Puerto Rico’s tax code. This reduction positively impacts the company’s financial performance.

Large Commercial Loan Impact on Credit Metrics

Credit metrics were affected by two large commercial loans, including a $158 million telecom loan and a $30 million real estate loan. These loans, due to borrower-specific issues, posed challenges to the company’s credit quality.

Increased Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses increased by $29 million, primarily due to the two large commercial exposures. Despite improvements in consumer credit quality, these provisions reflect the company’s cautious approach to managing credit risk.

Nonperforming Loan Ratio Increase

The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans increased to 1.3% from 82 basis points, largely attributed to the two large commercial loans. This increase underscores the challenges in maintaining credit quality.

Non-Cash Goodwill Impairment

A $13 million non-cash goodwill impairment was recorded in the U.S.-based equipment leasing subsidiary due to lower projected earnings. This impairment highlights the challenges faced in this segment.

Challenges in U.S. Residential Mortgage Business

The company decided to exit the U.S. residential mortgage origination business and close four underperforming branches in the New York Metro area. This decision reflects the strategic shift in focus to more profitable segments.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Popular Inc. provided guidance on several financial metrics. The company projected a sustainable return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) of 14% in the long term, with a current goal of maintaining at least 12% ROTCE for the full year 2025. Noninterest income for the fourth quarter is expected to range between $160 million and $165 million, contributing to a total of $650 million to $655 million for the year. The effective tax rate for the full year is projected to be between 16% and 18%.

In summary, Popular Inc.’s earnings call presented a mixed sentiment, with strong financial performance and strategic progress being overshadowed by challenges in credit metrics and increased provisions for credit losses. The company’s forward-looking guidance reflects optimism in sustaining growth and profitability, despite the hurdles faced in certain segments.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue