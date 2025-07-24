Pool Corporation Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Pool ( (POOL) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Pool Corporation reported its second quarter results, showing a 1% increase in net sales to $1.8 billion compared to the same period in 2024, driven by strong execution of strategic initiatives. The company achieved a gross margin of 30.0% and an operating income of $272.7 million. Despite a constrained market environment, Pool Corporation updated its annual earnings guidance to $10.80 – $11.30 per diluted share, reflecting confidence in its strategic initiatives and the strength of the outdoor living industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (POOL) stock is a Hold with a $360.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pool stock, see the POOL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on POOL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, POOL is a Outperform.

Pool’s overall score is driven by stable financials despite pressure on growth and profitability. Technicals are neutral, and valuation appears stretched. Earnings call shows mixed sentiment, with challenges in new pool construction. Corporate events provide a positive outlook through enhanced financial flexibility and shareholder returns.

More about Pool

POOLCORP is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products, operating 451 sales centers across North America, Europe, and Australia. The company distributes over 200,000 products to approximately 125,000 wholesale customers.

Average Trading Volume: 628,130

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.91B

