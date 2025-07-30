Pool Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend Announcement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pool ( (POOL) ) just unveiled an update.

On July 30, 2025, Pool Corporation announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share, payable on August 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2025. This announcement underscores Pool Corporation’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may influence its market positioning as a leading distributor in the swimming pool industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (POOL) stock is a Hold with a $360.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Pool stock, see the POOL Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on POOL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, POOL is a Neutral.

Pool Corporation’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and resilience in certain product areas. However, valuation concerns and mixed technical signals present potential risks. The earnings call provided a balanced view with both positive and negative aspects, impacting the overall sentiment and guidance.

To see Spark’s full report on POOL stock, click here.

More about Pool

Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products, operating over 450 sales centers in North America, Europe, and Australia. It distributes more than 200,000 products to approximately 125,000 wholesale customers.

Average Trading Volume: 635,767

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $12.09B

For a thorough assessment of POOL stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue