Pony AI Inc. Advances Gen-7 Robotaxi Testing in Beijing

Pony AI Inc. Sponsored ADR ( (PONY) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 23, 2025, Pony AI Inc. announced the commencement of road testing for its seventh-generation BAIC Robotaxi model in Beijing, marking a significant milestone in its major city testing rollout. This development, part of a multi-city testing initiative, underscores the stability and adaptability of Pony.ai’s autonomous driving system and propels the company towards its goal of expanding its fleet to 1,000 vehicles by the end of 2025, setting the stage for future large-scale commercial deployment.

Pony AI Inc. is a global leader in the large-scale commercialization of autonomous mobility. The company leverages its vehicle-agnostic Virtual Driver technology, which integrates proprietary software, hardware, and services, to develop a commercially viable and sustainable business model. Founded in 2016, Pony.ai has expanded its presence across China, Europe, East Asia, the Middle East, and other regions, ensuring widespread accessibility to its advanced technology.

