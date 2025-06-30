Polyrizon Ltd. Announces Board Changes and Confirms Independent Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Polyrizon Ltd. ( (PLRZ) ) is now available.

On June 25, 2025, Polyrizon Ltd., a company with a focus on innovative solutions, announced the resignation of Mr. Omer Srugo from its Board of Directors, effective immediately. His departure was not due to any disagreements with the company or its management. Additionally, the company confirmed the independent status of four board members according to Nasdaq listing rules, which may influence its governance and compliance standing.

More about Polyrizon Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 2,838,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.94M

