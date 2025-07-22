Polymetals Resources Ltd Revises June 2025 Quarterly Cashflow Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Polymetals Resources Ltd. ( (AU:POL) ) has provided an announcement.

Polymetals Resources Ltd announced a revision to its June 2025 Quarterly Cashflow report due to amendments in Section 7 of the ASX Appendix 5B. This revision, authorized by the company’s board, does not materially affect any previously disclosed information or assumptions. The announcement reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and accurate financial reporting, which is crucial for maintaining stakeholder trust and supporting its strategic goals in the mining sector.

Polymetals Resources Ltd is a mining company focused on developing the high-grade Endeavor silver zinc mine in the Cobar Basin, New South Wales, Australia. The company aims to become a long-term, profitable producer of base and precious metals, with a strong exploration portfolio that offers potential for discovering copper, gold, silver, and zinc orebodies.

Average Trading Volume: 460,680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$202.2M

