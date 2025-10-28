Poly Property Group’s Subsidiary Issues RMB 1 Billion Corporate Bonds

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Poly Property Group Co ( (HK:0119) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited announced the successful issuance of its 2025 fourth tranche corporate bonds through its subsidiary, Shanghai Poly Property. The bonds, valued at RMB 1 billion with a 5+2 year term and a 2.79% coupon rate, aim to replace internal funds used for repaying previously sold-back corporate bonds, potentially strengthening the company’s financial stability.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the real estate industry. It focuses on property development and management, with a market presence in the People’s Republic of China through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shanghai Poly Property.

Average Trading Volume: 29,013,480

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.15B

