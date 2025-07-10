Poly Property Group Enters 2025 Financial Framework Agreement with Poly Finance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Poly Property Group Co ( (HK:0119) ).

Poly Property Group Co., Limited has entered into a 2025 Financial Framework Agreement with Poly Finance, effective from July 11, 2025, to July 10, 2028. This agreement allows the company and its Mainland Entities to utilize financial services such as Deposit Services, unsecured loan financing, and settlement services. The agreement is classified as a continuing connected transaction under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from independent shareholders’ approval due to its applicable percentage ratio. The financial services will be conducted on normal commercial terms, with interest rates comparable to major state-owned banks, and some services like settlement are free of charge.

Poly Property Group Co., Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability, primarily involved in the real estate industry. The company engages in property development and investment, focusing on providing financial services through its association with Poly Finance.

