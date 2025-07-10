Polestar Reports 38% Growth in Q2 2025 Sales

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Sponsored ADR Class C ( (PSNYW) ) has issued an update.

On July 10, 2025, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC announced a significant increase in its retail sales volumes for the second quarter of 2025, totaling 18,049 cars, marking a 38% growth compared to Q2 2024. For the first half of 2025, the company reported sales of 30,319 cars, a 51% increase from the previous year. CEO Michael Lohscheller attributed this growth to the company’s successful retail expansion and increasing customer preference for Polestar vehicles, despite challenging market conditions.

Spark’s Take on PSNYW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, PSNYW is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Polestar Automotive is heavily influenced by its precarious financial position, with substantial losses and negative equity. While earnings call outcomes indicate progress, the lack of financial guidance and global uncertainties temper optimism. Technical analysis and valuation concerns further contribute to the low score.

More about Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Sponsored ADR Class C

Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) is a Swedish electric performance car brand focused on innovative design and sustainability. Headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, Polestar offers three models: Polestar 2, Polestar 3, and Polestar 4, with plans to expand its lineup. The company operates in 27 global markets and aims to achieve climate neutrality across its value chain by 2040.

Average Trading Volume: 68,342

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.31B

