PolarX Ltd Announces Cessation of 15 Million Securities

The latest update is out from PolarX Ltd ( (AU:PXX) ).

PolarX Ltd has announced the cessation of 15,000,000 securities due to the expiry of options that were not exercised or converted by the deadline of October 27, 2025. This cessation of securities may impact the company’s capital structure and could influence investor perceptions of the company’s financial strategy.

More about PolarX Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 10,023,402

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$59.77M

