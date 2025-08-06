Pola Orbis Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Results for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Pola Orbis Holdings ( (JP:4927) ) has provided an update.

Pola Orbis Holdings reported a slight decline in net sales for the first half of fiscal 2025, with a 0.7% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company saw a 12.3% increase in operating income, although ordinary income and profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased significantly by 43.5% and 38.1%, respectively. The company’s performance forecast for the full fiscal year 2025 anticipates a modest growth in net sales and operating income, but a decline in ordinary income and profit attributable to owners. The equity ratio improved slightly, indicating a stable financial position, while the dividend forecast remains unchanged, reflecting a cautious yet optimistic outlook for stakeholders.

More about Pola Orbis Holdings

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the beauty and cosmetics industry. The company is known for its wide range of skincare, cosmetics, and personal care products, catering to a diverse market with a focus on innovation and quality.

Average Trading Volume: 469,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen286B

