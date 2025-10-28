PointsBet Holdings Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

PointsBet Holdings ( (AU:PBH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

PointsBet Holdings Limited has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 28 November 2025. The AGM notice and the company’s annual report for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2025 have been distributed to shareholders. This meeting will provide stakeholders with insights into the company’s performance and future strategies, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:PBH) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on PointsBet Holdings stock, see the AU:PBH Stock Forecast page.

More about PointsBet Holdings

PointsBet Holdings Limited operates in the sports betting and gaming industry, offering a range of betting products and services. The company focuses on providing innovative and user-friendly betting experiences to its customers, primarily targeting the Australian and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,087,774

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$347.6M

