Pointerra Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Pointerra ( (AU:3DP) ) has provided an update.

Pointerra Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 24, 2025. The company encourages shareholders to lodge proxy forms and submit questions in advance to facilitate efficient meeting management. This approach aims to enhance shareholder engagement and streamline the meeting process, reflecting Pointerra’s commitment to effective corporate governance.

More about Pointerra

Pointerra Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing advanced data management and visualization solutions. The company primarily offers services related to 3D geospatial data, which are utilized in various sectors including infrastructure, mining, and urban planning.

Average Trading Volume: 715,371

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$37.84M

For detailed information about 3DP stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue