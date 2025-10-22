Pointerra Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Pointerra ( (AU:3DP) ) is now available.

Pointerra Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 24, 2025, at the Vibe Hotel Subiaco. The meeting will cover the company’s financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the election and re-election of directors. Key resolutions include the advisory vote on the remuneration report and the election of Andrew Gee and re-election of Damon Fieldgate as directors. These decisions are significant for the company’s governance and shareholder engagement.

