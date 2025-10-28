POET Technologies Secures $150 Million in Oversubscribed Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from POET Technologies ( (POET) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, POET Technologies announced the successful closing of a US$150 million oversubscribed registered direct offering of common shares. This capital infusion, subscribed by two new fundamental investment managers, boosts the company’s pro-forma cash position to over US$300 million. The funds will be used for corporate development, including acquisitions, R&D scaling, and expansion of the light source business. This strategic move positions POET Technologies to enhance its operations and strengthen its market presence in the data center and AI sectors.

Spark’s Take on POET Stock

The overall stock score is primarily impacted by significant financial performance challenges, including severe profitability and cash flow issues. Technical analysis provides some positive momentum, but valuation remains weak due to negative earnings and lack of dividends.

More about POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. is a design and development company specializing in high-speed optical engines, light source products, and custom optical modules for artificial intelligence systems and hyperscale data centers. Their innovative solutions are based on the POET Optical Interposer™, a patented platform that integrates electronic and photonic devices into a single chip, offering cost-effective, power-efficient, and scalable products. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, POET Technologies operates in Singapore, Penang, Malaysia, and Shenzhen, China.

Average Trading Volume: 7,110,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $746.6M

